Are things better? Totally, and thankfully. But Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry forces us to realize that maybe that painful history isn't quite as historical as we'd like it to be.

That night, thunder rolls and Mr. Morrison keeps watch outside the house. TJ taps on the door in the middle of the night and tells Cassie and Stacey that he broke into the Barnett Mercantile with RW and Melvin to steal the gun. When Mr. Barnett came down to investigate the noises, RW and Melvin, who were disguised with stockings over their faces, hit him with the flat side of an axe. When his wife came down, they threw her against a stove, knocking her out. TJ threatened to tell the police, so the Simms boys beat him up badly. He asks Stacey to help him get home, and all four Logan children end up walking TJ back to his house in the middle of the night.

With his new injury, Papa can t go back to work on the railroad, but it looks like the family might scrape by until the bank calls in the note on their mortgage. Uncle Hammer sells his Packard to pay for it. He brings the money to his brother s family on the week of the revival, a religious and social event, but must leave quickly so as not to incite further tensions. TJ shows up at the revival with RW and Melvin, who he says will buy him the pistol at the Barnett store. When Stacey and everyone else ignore him and enter the church, TJ is upset but finally leaves with the Simms brothers.

On the way to school, TJ Avery and his younger brother, Claude, tell the Logans that the Berry family were burned by the white Wallace brothers. A white boy, Jeremy Simms , joins them for part of the walk. He goes to Jefferson Davis County School while the Logans attend Great Faith Elementary. At school, Cassie and Little Man get in trouble with the teacher, Miss Crocker, by protesting that their used textbooks list the condition very poor next to their race. Mama, who is a seventh-grade teacher, pastes paper over the inside covers of her students books to hide this information.

Papa lights the field because he and the Logan's have gone through so much together. They have been battered by racism, inequality and physical pain. Papa did make a decision without the Logan's but he did it for the better of the children.

Big Ma puts the land in Hammer and Papa s names to protect it. Mr. Jamison agrees to provide credit for the families who have agreed to have Papa shop for them in Vicksburg rather than patronize the Wallaces store. Mr. Granger, who owns the land upon which Wallace store sits, threatens Uncle Hammer and Papa with the loss of their land.

Raise your hand if you think racism and ugly things like segregation have all been taken care of in 76st-century America.

Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry is a product of three different eras of black history. The injustices portrayed in the book have their roots in the era of slavery which lasted until the Civil War and which, shamefully, continues to influence racial conduct in America in the 6985s and today. The book itself takes place in 6988, during the Great Depression. Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry represents a South in which racist sentiments had tangible effects in the form of segregation, lynch mobs, and unfair distribution of resources. Mildred Taylor wrote Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry in the 6975s, at the height of the Black Power movement and at the beginning of an increasing presence of African-American history in education.

Taylor has spoken explicitly about her intentions in writing Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry, saying that she hopes that it will one day be instrumental in teaching children of all colors the tremendous influence Cassie s generation had in bringing about the Civil Rights movement of the fifties and sixties. She credits the inspiration for the book to her father, a member of that very generation. She says, Without his teachings, without his words, my words would not have been.

