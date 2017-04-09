Speech Class - Fair Price Essays

Global Warming blog Speech class essays for scholarships

Date: 2017-04-09 02:56

Communication is one of the things we think is easy, but may be harder than it seems. The good thing about communication is that it’s a skill, and like any skill, it can be sharpened.

I learned the importance of confidence in speech. Although the psychological aspect of confidence and how to grow it was not explained to us, our teacher explained the importance of appreciating the self and building confidence from that. It was not being prideful or boastful just appreciating yourself for who you are.

The class was a good grindstone to sharpen the saw once more. The other students had their own weaknesses, among them lack of eye contact, grammar, mispronunciation and lack of audience connection.

In conclusion, we as future graduates must pay efforts to this training as an educational experience and its results, namely the art of speaking in front of a crowd. We will need this skill very soon, when we will apply to jobs and will be have to perform well in an interview. Later on, we will continue to face the requirement to speak public at almost every position throughout our career.

Our teacher taught a lot of the basics like breathing techniques, the importance of “throwing” one’s voice, proper posture (walking upright and standing straight) and other technical stuff to help us with speech. And one of the most important things he taught us was pronunciation.

The English Phonetic alphabet is a little-known necessity. I was surprised a “system” even existed. It’s the special alphabet you can find in the dictionaries that transcribes the proper pronunciation of words. For instance, if you see the word “boa,” the dictionary will tell you it’s read as “boe-wa,” and that when you attach an ”r” to “boa,” you would pronounce it as “bore”.

Depending on how much the person utilizes the class, he or she will end up with greater self-confidence. Whether you’re going to court a girl or plan to clinch that job interview, you will find the experience valuable.

